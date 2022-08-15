Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Home in Windsor Doesn't Have Room for Nanny Maria

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be without their trusted live-in nanny when they make their new move from Kensington Palace in London to their new home in Windsor, PEOPLE confirms.

Maria Borrallo has been a part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family since Prince George was 8 months old and now also cares for Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

But William and Kate's new home, Adelaide Cottage, which is on the Queen's Windsor estate, only has four bedrooms, which means there's no room for Borallo.

The royal couple is keeping Borrallo on as the children's caretaker, but she is expected to live at another property — as will other staff, such as a housekeeper. It will be a major change for the children, who have had Barallo living alongside them for eight years.

Borrallo has had a close-up seat to numerous royal events, often wearing the traditional uniform of Norland College, the university where she received her top-tier training in childcare. The Spanish-born nanny regularly joins the family for vacations and stays with them at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

One of the main reasons William and Kate are moving out of London is so they can be closer to the children's new school in Berkshire, which starts in September.

"The move is mostly down to schooling," a family friend tells PEOPLE.

William and Kate are trying to encourage as normal a life as possible for George, Charlotte and Louis amid their privileged childhood. The couple likes to be around for school drop-off and home for breakfast, dinners and bathtime as much as possible.

Their new home will be a ten-minute walk from Queen Elizabeth, 96, and a short drive from Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Windsor, with its vast parklands, will enable the children to have friends over for playdates and to be able to walk their dog or have company over in complete privacy.

A source confirms that they will move into Adelaide Cottage before the school term begins. The timing of their move also means that the family will be in close proximity when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — whose U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage is also on the Windsor estate — visit the U.K. during the first week of September.

However, there are no "current plans" for the two families to meet up, a source tells PEOPLE.