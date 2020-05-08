Kate Middleton and Prince William are changing up the look of their social media pages!

On Thursday the royal couple updated the profile picture on their Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts, opting for still from the recent video the family of five made for the "Clap for Carers" campaign. The parents — along with their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — took part in the supportive initiative to honor of frontline workers who are currently fighting coronavirus.

The video clip, which aired during the BBC’s The Big Night In — a fundraising telethon to raise money for key workers and those affected by coronavirus, shows William, 37, opening the door of their Anmer Hall home to show George, Charlotte, and his wife Kate, 38, carrying Louis as they step outside their front door at Anmer Hall. Playing in the background of the clip is Coldplay’s 2011 hit "Paradise."

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte BBC

The account's last profile picture change came in April 2019, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their official Instagram account after announcing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex split royal households from Kate and Prince William. The Kensington Palace social media pages changed from a photo of Meghan, Harry, Kate and William together at their first appearance as a foursome at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018 to a photo of the Cambridges. The casual snap, featuring the family of five enjoying some time outdoors by sitting on a tree at Anmer Hall, was used as the family's Christmas card in 2018.

The Twitter bio and Instagram description were also changed to read: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace," dropping Meghan and Harry’s titles.

Like others around the world, the Cambridges have been adapting to life in quarantine, including homeschooling Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," Kate shared while promoting a new photography project called "Hold Still" on U.K. talk show This Morning. "Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

Image zoom Kate Middleton

Kate said they are also adapting to communicating with loved ones through FaceTime and video calls.

"We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that. In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would’ve done before," she said. "But it is difficult, it’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven-year-old, what’s going on. But the schools are being great at supporting them as well. Hard times, but we’ve got the support out there I think."