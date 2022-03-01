"They are always asking us where we are going," William said of his three kids while in Wales on Tuesday

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share a Fun Tradition with Their Kids Before They Travel

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a busy start to 2022.

Last month, William made his first official visit to Dubai, while Kate spent a few days in Denmark. Then on Tuesday, the couple traveled together to Wales in honor of St. David's Day, the patron saint of the country.

While greeting well-wishers during a royal walkabout in the Welsh town of Abergavenny on Tuesday morning, one of the first questions they were asked by local Liz Brewer was: "How are the children?"

William replied, "The children are very well, thank you."

The royal, 39, went on to reveal the sweet tradition the couple shares with their three kids — 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis — before the couple leaves home on royal duty.

"They are always asking us where we are going," William shared. "And we show them where we are on the map."

The proud dad added that there has been a "bit of rivalry in their family" lately over the subject of rugby. William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while Kate recently took over as patron of England's Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. The couple attended a game between England and Wales last weekend — and brought George along to watch!

Brewer and her friend were stationed outside one of the couple's outings at Abergavenny Market in hopes of meeting them.

"I told them that we'd been here for two hours, but it was worth it," Brewer told PEOPLE, adding that Kate thanked her.

William and Kate, who lived in Wales during the first few years of their marriage, were clearly happy to be back for the country's national celebration on Tuesday.

Kate smiled as she said she loved visiting Wales and asked questions as she toured the market.

"She was saying how much she loved the lovely soft Welsh blankets," Kingsley Jones, who lives in nearby Monmouth, told PEOPLE. "I told her that the modern ones are soft compared to the course older ones we used to have."

"They are lovely people, and there was no rush as they walked along talking to people, showing an interest in people and the town," Jones added.

Earlier in the day, they visited Pant Farm, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years.

Referring to their outing, William told the crowd with a laugh that "a goat bit my finger."

After Abergavenny, they headed to Blaenavon to visit a community-focused youth center that helps to support over 600 local young people in the former coal mining area. Blaenavon has faced severe economic hardship in the last three decades since the area's mines were closed and the local youth center provides a space for both alternative education and helps support vulnerable young people.