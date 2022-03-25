Kate Middleton Channels Cinderella at Last Glam Event of Caribbean Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a glittering reception in The Bahamas on Friday night

The couple, who touched down in The Bahamas on Thursday after tour stops in Belize and Jamaica, attended a glittering evening reception at Baha Mar Resort on the white sand beaches of Cable Beach in Nassau.

Kate wore a shimmering ice blue bespoke gown with bow details from British designer Phillipa Lepley that paid tribute to her host country's flag — and gave her the ultimate Cinderella moment. William was dapper in a blue velvet tux.

Hosted by the Governor-General of The Bahamas, Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, who represents Queen Elizabeth in the island country, the party gave the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge the opportunity to meet community leaders and notable people from across The Bahamas' many islands.

The look marks Kate's third glam look of the tour. She wowed in Belize in a hot pink metallic gown by The Vampire's Wife on Monday and dazzled in a sparkling green Jenny Packham gown in Jamaica on Wednesday.

Welcoming the couple at the reception are large screens beaming William and Kate's candid 10th wedding anniversary photos.

Shortly after their arrival, William will carry out a duty on behalf of his grandmother the Queen and award Platinum Jubilee medals to heads of emergency services in The Bahamas.

The reception came after a busy day, which saw the Duke and Duchess visit a local school in Nassau, meet with healthcare workers who have been working on the frontlines of the pandemic, take part in a lively Junkanoo street festival and go head-to-head in a sailing competition in Montagu Bay.

For the first time, the royal couple is facing significant backlash on an official tour. Although they have received warm welcomes from many locals during their visits to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, they are also encountering mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state.