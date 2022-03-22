Kate Middleton and Prince William Play the Drums as They Visit the Home of Bob Marley in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the birthplace of reggae music during their first major stop in Jamaica

Kate Middleton and Prince William are paying homage to the sound of Jamaica!

The couple's first main event of their visit to the Caribbean country saw them travel to Trench Town, Kingston — the birthplace of reggae music and home of two of Jamaica's top Premier League football club teams, Arnett Gardens and Boys' Town.

Before they toured the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum — where reggae giant Bob Marley lived and interacted with other iconic musicians — William and Kate joined some young soccer players, including the winners of Jamaica's famous Manning Cup, on a local soccer field. (Marley was also a passionate soccer player!)

During the visit, William showed off his soccer skills as he took part in a quick game, while Kate cheered him on from the sidelines. The couple met soccer stars Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey (William was especially excited to see Leon Bailey, who plays for his favorite team, Aston Villa!).

The couple also met some well-known Jamaican sports stars, including the recent Olympics bobsled team, who competed in the Olympic Games in Beijing. They were even convinced to hop into the bobsled to take a photo with the team.

William and Kate then headed to the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum where they joined in some live music and played the drums. As they toured the museum, they learned about the impact that reggae music has made around the world.

Trench Town was referenced in Bob Marley's hit, "No Woman No Cry," in which he mentions "the government yard in Trench Town." He also named a song after the area.

Donnette Dowe, manager of Trench Town Culture Yard, hopes the royal visit will encourage tourists to start visiting again. Visits to the cultural site have fallen significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm excited about that, that the prince chose to visit our community," she told the Jamaica Gleaner, adding that the planned visit has also provided short-term employment for some residents.

Upon their arrival in Jamaica earlier in the day, they were whisked off for an official meeting with the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Richard Allen.

Their visit also comes amid controversy. As they touched down in Jamaica, a protest calling for slavery reparations from the British monarchy was taking place just miles away in the capital city of Kingston.

Kate and William's visit to Jamaica also comes amid reports that the Caribbean country is making moves to drop Queen Elizabeth as head of state.