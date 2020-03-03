Kate Middleton and Prince William Follow in Queen's Footsteps at Poignant Stop on Ireland Tour

For Kate Middleton and Prince William, the most poignant moment in their first day of their visit to Ireland came when they paid their respects at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

The spot honors those who gave their lives in the battles for Irish independence, and the couple watched a wreath laid and paid their respects by bowing their heads. The wreath was decorated with a card written by William which read, “May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together.”

William’s tribute followed that of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who laid a wreath at the same spot during her historic visit to Ireland in 2011.

Hilary Graham, a retired teacher from Monaghan, says, “She changed everything when she came here. She spoke in Irish on the second night of her visit, and from then everyone loved her. It’s very important for them to come here as they’re a future king and queen. They will make a marvelous king and queen.”

Watch: William and Kate bow their heads in front of the wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in solemn tribute to those who died in the battle for Irish independence #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/Zkwe76Bmkd — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 3, 2020

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth in 2011 Paul Faith/PA Images via Getty

The memorial garden is dedicated to the sacrifice of “all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom” — from the rebellion of 1798 through to the Irish War of Independence that lasted from 1919 to 1921. Located in part of the former Rotunda Gardens in Parnell Square, the memorial was opened during the 50th anniversary of the Easter Rising in 1966.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

As they looked up at the stone wall behind the main sculpture, they would have seen the words of Irish poet Liam Mac Uistin, which conclude: “Bondage became freedom and this we left to you as your inheritance. O generations of freedom remember us, the generations of the vision.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

The couple’s motorcade drew up to cheers from onlookers outside the memorial. Some well-wishers standing on the other side of the railings called out to the couple and they briefly waved before heading up some steps to the sculpture.

The couple walked alongside the sunken garden pool, which is in the shape of what the designers called a “non-denominational cross.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, touched down in Ireland wearing green in honor of their host country. The royal mom stepped off the plane dressed head-to-toe in green in honor of the Emerald Isle, pairing a patterned dress by Alessandra Rich under a Catherine Walker coat. William also got in the spirit with a green tie paired with his suit and long jacket.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Sabina Higgins, Irish President Michael D. Higgins, Prince William and Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

From the airport, they headed to see the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Higgins, at their official residence in Dublin, Áras an Uachtaráin.