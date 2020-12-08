Kate Middleton and Prince William End Tour with Visit to the Queen in Windsor for a Special Reason
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their 1,250-mile journey around Britain with a trip to Windsor
Kate Middleton and Prince William are ending their tour across Britain aboard the Royal Train in the most regal setting of all – with a visit to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and other senior members of the family members on Tuesday afternoon as the royal family paid tribute to key workers, care staff and volunteers who help the vulnerable in the community close to the castle.
The Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne were also in attendance. Notably absent was Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in the wake of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Also missing were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have settled in California.
The royals took in a performance of some Christmas carols by the Salvation Army band, which helped bring the festive spirit to the castle’s famous quadrangle.
William and Kate, both 38, and Charles, Camilla, Anne, Edward and Sophie used the opportunity to greet a number of local volunteers and key workers from organizations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period.
Windsor Castle is the final stop on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of England, Scotland and Wales by the Royal Train, during which Their Royal Highnesses have paid tribute to the work of individuals and organizations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.