Kate Middleton and Prince William Encourage Social Distancing with New Photo of Their Home in Bloom

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Easter while championing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of their Kensington Palace home in London with the daffodils in their garden in full spring bloom as they wished their fans a happy Easter. They also continued to encourage social distancing by using the #StayHomeSaveLives hashtag.

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives,” the post was captioned.

Given the stringent lockdown measures implemented by the U.K. government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Kate, William and other members of the royal family did not join Queen Elizabeth for the royal family’s annual outing for Easter church services this year.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, likely celebrated the holiday with a traditional Easter egg hunt with their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who will turn 2 on April 23.

Outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Easter in 2018, the Queen was presented with flowers by Madeline Carleston and Amelia Vivian, two girls whose parents work and live in the castle. Prince William and Kate, who was just weeks away from welcoming Louis at the time, told the girls that George and Charlotte had been on an Easter egg hunt that morning.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis, who will celebrate his second birthday later this month, is likely now old enough to take part in the search with his older siblings.

Kate, William and their three children are staying at Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk. The country home makes a perfect place for an egg hunt.

William also said that his kids will be enjoying lots of Easter treats at home this year.

Last week, Prince William and Kate conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for and taught.

The couple sat side-by-side as they spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.

Kensington Palace

William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

Towards the end of the call, the staff made sure to wish the Cambridge family a happy Easter, and Prince William assured them that they will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” he said.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, “You keep eating it!”