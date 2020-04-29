Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with a Fairytale Throwback Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a trip down memory lane!

To celebrate nine years since their fairytale wedding, the royal couple shared a photo from their big day on Instagram. They chose a smiling shot of them exiting Westminster Abbey with their adorable bridal party — and best man Prince Harry! — following behind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"🎊 Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" they captioned the gorgeous shot.

Prince William's cousin Princess Eugenie shared her love by commenting on the photo with a heart eyes emoji from her personal Instagram account.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Road from College Sweethearts to Royal Family of 5

Westminster Abbey also marked the occasion by sharing a series of photos of Kate and William attending events at the historic London church through the years, starting with a shot of the couple greeting Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day.

"Many congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who were married here on this day nine years ago," Westminster Abbey wrote. "Since then, Their Royal Highnesses have attended many services here. We wish them and their family well on their 9th wedding anniversary."

The royal couple and their three children — 6-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, who will turn 5 on May 2, and Prince Louis, who just celebrated his 2nd birthday — are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, amid the coronavirus pandemic. They are spending their anniversary on Wednesday observing stay-at-home orders.

RELATED: How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Staying Busy at Home During Quarantine

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

While they will likely be taking video calls from their families, they will have their hands full with their kids. Kate and William recently shared a glimpse into their private life at home during quarantine.

"It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised," Kate told the BBC. "And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, met as students at the University of St. Andrews. Prince William popped the big question in 2010 with an iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Their fairytale wedding took place the following year at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate stunned in an Alexander McQueen gown while William wore his vibrant red Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform. The newlyweds made their home at Kensington Palace.