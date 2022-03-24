The couple rode in the same open-top Land Rover that was used by the Queen and Philip during one of their trips to Jamaica

Kate Middleton and Prince William Echo Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on Final Outing in Jamaica

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William are channeling Queen Elizabeth's first visit to Jamaica in 1953.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their final morning in the island country on Thursday. For the first and last stop of the second leg of their eight-day tour, they attended a special military parade for service members from across the Caribbean who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Programme.

As they departed the ceremony, the couple stood in the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover, just as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did during their visit to Kingston in November 1953. The visit was part of the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth's first Commonwealth tour. The Land Rover that William and Kate rode in was used by the Queen and Prince Philip during their visit in 1962.

Jamaican Defence Force Sgt Denver Levy, who drove the couple around the parade ground, tells PEOPLE: "I am excited. We have practiced a few times. I'm not nervous — we did something similar three or four months ago."

William wore the white topical uniform of the Blues and Royals, while Kate opted for a white lace Alexander McQueen dress and Philip Treacy hat.

In a speech during the ceremony, William said: "Congratulations to everyone on parade today. I have stood to attention myself on many parades as you do now, proud of my accomplishments, yet also hoping that the Reviewing Officer keeps the speech short."

He also referenced his grandmother, saying, "As Catherine and I visit Jamaica in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, I thought I might quote my grandmother on the subject.

"In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, she said: 'I know of no single formula for success, but over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal, and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration, to work together.' I think that's a very good model to follow."

After the ceremony, the couple will meet newly commissioned officers and staff at the Jamaica Officers' Club, where they will be hosted by Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman — the first and only woman to achieve a Flag Rank.

Following the outing, the couple will prepare to depart from Jamaica, and then it's on to the last stop of their Caribbean tour in the Bahamas.

On Wednesday, Kate and William went glam for a dinner at King's House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica. Kate glittered in a green gown by Jenny Packham, while William was dapper in a tux.

The couple's appearance at King's House harkened back to the Queen's visit in 1953. They even set a similar scene as they descended down the same staircase the Queen and Prince Philip walked down decades prior.

After mingling with Jamaican dignitaries, William made a landmark speech in which he acknowledged Britain's role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.

"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened," he said

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude," he continued. "The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."

His address comes amid anti-colonial protests, calls for reparations and for Jamaica to drop William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as head of state.

During a meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, earlier on Wednesday, Holness directly addressed his country's intention to break away from the British monarchy.

Although they have received warm welcomes from many locals during their Caribbean tour, they are also encountering mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where the Queen remains head of state.

The rising tide of social and economic justice movements — including calls for slavery reparations and indigenous rights expansion — are rapidly reshaping contemporary views of the monarchy at a time when it is in transition: As Elizabeth, 95, marks 70 years on the throne, William and Kate are increasingly the modern face of both the family and the institution.