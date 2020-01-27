Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive for Poignant Holocaust Memorial Day Service in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a poignant tribute to the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust as they attended the U.K. Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London on Monday.

The royal couple stepped out for the official service at Central Hall in Westminster, opposite the Abbey, where the couple wed in 2011. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leading dignitaries from public life were also in attendance.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place each year on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honors survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

As they arrived, the royal couple were greeted by Olivia Marks-Woldman, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, Sir Ben Helfgott, honorary president and a prominent Holocaust survivor. William told them, “We were talking this morning about how you carry on this message for future generations. We will do our best.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Got Behind the Camera to Take Photos of Holocaust Survivors: See the Striking Images

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

During the ceremony, the prince gave a special reading from a letter sent by a friend of his great-grandmother Princess Alice, who has been praised for her efforts to help the Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“When the persecution of the Jews by the Germans began, Princess Alice asked to be informed about the fate of the Cohen family. Having been informed by friends and by her lady in waiting about the plight of Mrs. Cohen and her young daughter, the Princess decided to offer her hospitality to the two ladies; in fact to hide them in her home despite the danger this entailed,” the letter began.

“The Princess put a small two-room apartment on the third floor at the disposal of Mrs. Cohen and her daughter. It was thanks to the courageous rescue of Princess Alice that the members of the Cohen family were saved.

“The members of the Cohen family left the residence three weeks after liberation, aware that by virtue of the Princess’s generosity and bravery had spared them from the Nazis.

“The great-granddaughter of Rachel Cohen, Evy Cohen, said this 2 years ago: ‘My family would not exist without the courageous act of Princess Alice. Her story of incredible courage must keep being told in her memory. My generation, the past generation and the future generation are, and will eternally be, grateful to Princess Alice for the great act of bravery, risking her own life to take in a family in need.”

Image zoom Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

The royals are also taking part in a candle-lighting ceremony on the stage, along with survivors — including Yvonne Bernstein, 82 — who was one of those featured in striking portraits recently taken by Kate.

There are six candles chosen to be lit on the stage of the grand hall; each one marking a million Jews who perished in the camps in Europe.

Prince Philip‘s late mother, Princess Alice, who set up a nursing home under a monastic Christian sisterhood in Athens, Greece, has been celebrated for her role in helping save a Jewish family during the Holocaust. She is buried Jerusalem and is considered a hero of the Holocaust. Her grandson Prince Charles, 71, spoke of her and his father Philip at a recent palace reception.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

“I am immensely proud that my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, is buried in Jerusalem, on the Mount of Olives,” Charles said. “She is counted one of the Righteous among the Nations for her actions in 1943 when, in Nazi-occupied Athens, she saved a Jewish family by taking them into her home and hiding them. My grandmother was a formidable lady.”

Last week, Charles visited her tomb on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem – she was honored as “Righteous Among the Nations” in Israel for sheltering a Jewish family during WWII.

Over in Poland, Charles’s wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall represented Queen Elizabeth at the service being held Auschwitz on Monday.