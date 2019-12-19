Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Giving Their Kids 'as Normal a Start as Possible:' 'They Know What’s Coming’

Image zoom Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are aware that their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months, live a life of tremendous privilege — and they are determined to keep their feet on the ground as much as possible.

In October, the family enjoyed an outing to watch William’s favorite soccer team Aston Villa take on Norwich. “It was natural and lovely,” an aide says in this week’s PEOPLE cover story. “That’s just how they are. They know what’s coming [as they near the throne] and want to give their kids as normal a start as possible.”

Raising their children is the couple’s most important role as they continue their ongoing training and preparations for their ultimate destiny – to be King and Queen. And the pair gave a little window into that world when they appeared on a TV special alongside baking queen Mary Berry on Monday.

Kate told Berry that she had inspired one of little Prince Louis’s first words, and William recounted how he talks to George and Charlotte about homelessness when the inquisitive youngsters spot people sleeping on the streets.

“Whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain,” said William, who is patron of the homelessness charity Centrepoint.

“And they are all very interested,” he added. “They are like: ‘Why can’t they go home?’ ”

On Wednesday, the family of five met up with most of the rest of the Windsors at Buckingham Palace for the annual pre-Christmas lunch party.

Next up are the Christmas Day festivities, when they will join Queen Elizabeth and most of the rest of the royal family at Sandringham. A source tells PEOPLE that both George and Charlotte are set to make their Christmas Day debut this year alongside parents William and Kate — but that things could always change. Prince Louis made his big debut at Trooping the Colour this year, but he’s likely too young to join his parents and siblings on Christmas.