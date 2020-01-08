Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce First Engagements of 2020 — Including a Palace Reception!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting back to work!

Just one day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance of 2020, William and Kate announced their own first engagements of the New Year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Bradford on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to visit a number of community projects in one of the U.K.’s most diverse cities.

Kate and William will also host a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen to mark the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit on Monday, Jan. 20.

The summit, hosted by the U.K. government, will bring together senior representatives from African countries in London and showcase the quality of investment opportunities in the continent. It will also highlight the U.K.’s commitment to supporting economic development in Africa through job creation and new business partnerships.

Africa holds a special place in the hearts of Kate and William, both 37. They got engaged during a visit to Kenya in 2010. Prince William is also a frequent visitor to Africa, often to help combat the illegal wildlife trade. While celebrating recipients of the Diana Awards in November, the royal dad even broke into Swahili to talk with one man from Tanzania, Africa.

Royal fans already got their first glimpse of Kate and William this year earlier this month when the parents of three joined Queen Elizabeth at St. Mary Magdalene church on her Sandringham estate for Sunday morning service. They were also joined by some of their family and closest friends, who the couple hosted at their country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk over the weekend, as they celebrate Kate’s 38th birthday, which is on Thursday.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, stepped out in London on Tuesday after returning from their nearly two-month hiatus from royal work — to thank Canadians for hosting them on their getaway.

The royal parents spent most of their time off in Canada, where they were having what sources close to them said was a much-needed break with baby Archie.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Harry and Meghan — who wore a toffee wool sweater, a brown satin midi skirt and matching velvet pumps with a camel coat — were all smiles as they arrived at Canada House. They met with Janice Charette, High Commissioner to the U.K., in the “British Columbia Room,” which they chose because they stayed on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, during their getaway.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Today’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss some of the common priorities and values shared by Canada and Their Royal Highnesses, such as a commitment to conservation and fighting the challenges of climate change, supporting the economic and democratic empowerment of women and girls, and encouraging young people and youth leaders in Canada and across the Commonwealth to actively engage in the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation,” Charette said.