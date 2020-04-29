How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Spending Their 9th Wedding Anniversary While in Lockdown

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

Kate Middleton and Prince William's ninth wedding anniversary will be a little different this year. While the royal couple typically spends their special day privately, this year they will also be in isolation.

Nine years after the future king and queen tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, they are spending their anniversary on Wednesday observing stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple and their three children — 6-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, who will turn 5 on May 2, and Prince Louis, who just celebrated his 2nd birthday — are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

While they will likely be taking video calls from their families, they will have their hands full with their kids. Kate and William recently shared a glimpse into their private life at home during quarantine.

"It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised," Kate told the BBC. "And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways."

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

They have been busy homeschooling their older children while making time for some fun.

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," Kate, 38, shared. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte BBC

Like others, the royal parents have been using video calls to keep up with family members they can’t see during the lockdown.

"We've been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," William, 37, said.

"As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through," he explained.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate and Prince William met as students at the University of St. Andrews. Prince William popped the big question in 2010 with an iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Their fairytale wedding took place the following year at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate stunned in an Alexander McQueen gown while William wore his vibrant red Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform. The newlyweds made their home at Kensington Palace.

Image zoom Darren Staples/Reuters/Landov

This isn't the first royal milestone celebrated differently this year due to COVID-19 precautions. Prince Louis celebrated his recent birthday quietly at home, and Queen Elizabeth turned 94 without the usual fanfare. The monarch requested that there be no special gun salutes to mark her birthday, which is usually celebrated with army cannons being fired in some of the Royal Parks in central London and elsewhere. It is thought that it’s the first time in her reign that the salutes have not taken place. Trooping the Colour, the public celebration of her birthday held in June, has also been canceled.