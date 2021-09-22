Kate Middleton Stuns in All White at Surprise Outing to Celebrate Her Latest Photography Project

Kate Middleton is making white the color of fall!

Just one day after sporting casual clothes (and helmets!) to ride bikes and repel in the Lake District, Kate got glammed up in an all-white ensemble — a blazer over a flowing skirt with lace detailing at the bottom — to get together with partners who supported her Hold Still photography project. Last year, the royal mom encouraged people across the U.K. to capture life amid the coronavirus lockdown, resulting in a poignant digital gallery and book.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality!" Kate and Prince William's official Instagram page captioned two photos from the evening. "It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it. The idea for #HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic, and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the amazing power of photography."

Kate Middleotn Makes Surprise Appearance to Celebrate Photo Project Kate Middleton | Credit: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

They continued, "It was made possible by so many partners - @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk - to name just a few, and what's more remarkable is how it was all orchestrated from kitchen tables and spare bedrooms!"

Over the past year, Kate has spoken to many of the 100 Hold Still finalists — and Kensington Palace shared some of those phone calls on Kate and Prince William's recently launched YouTube channel.

In August, Kate spoke to 4-year-old Mila about her photo, called "Shielding Mila," which showed the little girl waving to her dad from the other side of a window. Mila and her mother, Lynda, had to isolate away from Mila's father, Scott, and big sister, Jodi, to protect Mila while she was receiving chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Kate Middleton meets with Mila Sneddon Kate Middleton and Mila | Credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Mila about her own three children and after learning Mila's favorite color is pink, the royal promised to wear a pink dress when they someday met.

Kate made good on her promise in May, wearing a color block skirt dress by Me+Em in sugar pink/bubblegum to meet Mila and her family at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during Kate and Prince William's tour of Scotland.

In November, Kate thanked all the photographers who contributed to the project.