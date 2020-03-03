Kate Middleton’s $2,335 Green Midi Dress Sold Out, but We Found 6 Dupes for Way Less

This is what fashion dreams are made of

By Kami Phillips
March 03, 2020 02:59 PM
Kate Middleton isn’t just a royal mom, she’s a seriously fashionable and cool mom — and her most recent ensemble looks like it belongs on the streets of Paris Fashion Week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Ireland on Tuesday in coordinating green looks (our hearts are melting!) for their three-day royal tour. If this is how stylish Kate’s first outfit is, you can find us waiting anxiously for everything else she has in store for this trip.

There’s a lot of fabulous fashion to unpack here: Kate’s black velvet headband is one of the trendiest accessories of the moment (you can shop a similar style here). Seen everywhere from catwalks to red carpets, it’s a luxe addition to her bouncy signature blowout. The Duchess’ forest green coat from Catherine Walker is another trendy piece that adds a sophisticated touch to her monochromatic green look. Complete with double-breasted embellished buttons, it’s the perfect mix of royal sophistication and fashion.

The piece we love most from Kate’s look is her $2,335 printed silk peplum dress from London-based designer Alessandra Rich. Kate has previously worn a gorgeous navy and white polka-dot dress from the designer, but we especially love the ’80s-inspired style of this green number for the upcoming season. The peplum waist, pleated bodice, voluminous sleeves, and high-neck silhouette fastened with crystal buttons is the ultimate statement piece for spring.

In fact, we’d be reaching for our credit cards immediately if the dress wasn’t already sold out (and of course, if the price tag wasn’t fit for a princess!) We’re so in love with Kate’s dress that we found six similar (but way more affordable) styles to shop to get her look — and they’re all available at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Reformation Creed Floral Print Dress, $248; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Floral Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $75; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cupcakes and Cashmere Rosalia Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress, $130; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Joy Floral Open Back Long Sleeve Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Chelsea28 Floral Print Ruffle Neck Dress, $139; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Wallflower Midi Dress, $248; nordstrom.com

