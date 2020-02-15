Kate Middleton Admits She Struggles with 'Mom Guilt': 'Anyone Who Doesn’t Is Lying'

Kate Middleton is opening up about the pressures of motherhood like never before.

In a revealing new interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast, which premiered Saturday, Kate revealed that she too struggles with “mom guilt” when she has to leave her children to carry out official royal duties.

“Yes, absolutely — and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying!” the royal mom of three, 38, told host Giovanna Fletcher when asked whether or not she ever feels guilty. “Yep — all the time. You know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’ ”

Kate and husband Prince William, 37, are parents to three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 21 months.

“It’s a constant challenge — you hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life,” Kate continued.

Fletcher chimed in, “There’s always something to feel guilty over.”

“Exactly!” the royal agreed. “And always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”

Kate appeared on the podcast to promote her survey “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” — which more than 200,000 people have taken part in.

The pair met in Birmingham as Kate’s survey kicked off last month. About a week later, Fletcher joined the Duchess of Cambridge at one of her outings to a nursery in Stockwell, London. The survey asks people “what is it that matters for them in raising their children today,” the royal mom explains in the podcast.

William and Kate have had a whirlwind of a last month, from the royal mom traveling to the four corners of the U.K. to promote her new initiative for early childhood development to the couple joining Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on a rare joint outing.

Image zoom Kate Middleton with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in 2019 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The pair, however, will take a break from royal engagements next week as they plan to spend quality time with their children as Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school is on half-term break from Monday, Feb. 17, to Friday, Feb. 21. And of course, Prince Louis will get to spend some more time with his older siblings!