Kate Middleton Admits She 'Can’t Believe That George Is Six Already'

Royal kids — they sure do grow up fast!

During a visit to a center that supports young first-time parents and children in London on Thursday, royal mom of three Kate Middleton opened up about her own family.

“She said children grow up so quickly and she can’t believe that George is six already,” Chloe Koroma, 23, said after chatting to the future Queen.

Prince George celebrated his sixth birthday on July 22 with his family on the private island of Mustique — a royal family favorite.

“He’s a jolly little person and inquisitive,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE.

Kate, who is mom to George, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old Prince Louis, was on hand to learn more about a home visiting program for first-time parents — ages 24 and under — that links parents with a specially-trained family nurse who visits them regularly, from early pregnancy until their child is 2.

Koroma chatted with the royal alongside her 4-year-old son Oliver, who was wearing a soccer shirt.

“It was lovely meeting the Duchess,” she said. “She asked how old Oliver is and what football shirt he was wearing.”

Koroma, who is bipolar and also had postpartum depression, says she has benefited from The Family Nurse Partnership program.

“My nurse Debbie was a fantastic support throughout my pregnancy. She was always there for me and gave me lots of advice and guidance. When Oliver was born she constantly checked in with me to make sure I was feeling okay.”

Kate’s poignant visit was to “further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector” her office at Kensington Palace said. The Family Nurse Partnership supports young mothers to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child’s health and development and attain their goals for their child and their family.

The royal has centered her public work around helping to support families, carers and children in their early years. Becoming more of an expert in the area, Kate has recently concluded a year-long study led by a steering group of experts and professionals in the field of early years’ childhood development.