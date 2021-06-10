The Duchess of Cambridge had a giggle about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she bonded with a fellow shutterbug mom who submitted a photo to her Hold Still project

Kate Middleton Says Her Kids Aren't Always Willing Photo Subjects: 'Mummy, Please Stop!'

Kate Middleton recently bonded with a fellow mom photographer.

The royal mom of three continued her series of videos documenting her phone calls last year with participants in her Hold Still photography project, which asked people around the U.K. to capture scenes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video released Thursday, Kate spoke with Ceri A. Edwards about the touching photo she took of her daughter Poppy hugging her father Mark, who worked as a paramedic throughout the crisis.

When Kate asked if Ceri was a photographer, Ceri said, "No. Well, Mark would say otherwise just because I do take a lot of pictures of the family."

Kate laughed and replied that her three children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - sometimes ask their mom to put the camera down.

"It's like me," the royal said. "Everyone's like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'"

Ceri agreed, "Absolutely. But I love it, and I love looking back."

The Duchess of Cambridge is often behind birthday portraits of her three children and other family moments. Following the death of Prince Philip in April, the royal family shared a never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren in 2018 that was taken by Kate.

Longtime royal photographer Arthur Edwards recently said he is a "great admirer" of Kate's skills behind a camera, pointing to one snap in particular.

"The picture that I love most that she's done is William and the three children on the swing," he told ITV's The Royal Rota podcast about the photo shared in June 2020 to celebrate Prince William's 38th birthday. "I would have killed to have taken that picture."

He continued, "Everybody's laughing at their mum, and you know that only a mother or a father could get that picture, and it's an absolute winner. Charlotte with her arm around daddy, you know, 'daddy's girl.' It's a lovely picture, I was so full of praise for her on that."

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Kate, 39, even got a chance to talk to Poppy, who starred in her mom's photo.

"I loved seeing your big cuddle to your daddy," Kate told her. "Cuddles are very, very important. I bet your daddy took that with him, and it helped him all the way through his day at work."

Poppy responded politely, "Thank you. I was so scared about that he would get the corona."

Kate also learned that Poppy's favorite thing to learn in school is math, which she practiced with her mother during homeschooling.