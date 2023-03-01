Kate Middleton Accompanies Prince William as He Makes First Appearance in New Royal Role

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating Wales.

On Wednesday — St. David's Day, a day of national celebration for Wales — the Prince and Princess of Wales honored the Welsh Guards in Windsor, a short drive from their home, during the St. David's Day Parade. The event marked the first time Prince William has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming the ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a royal role announced in December.

While Prince William matched the Welsh Guards in a grey uniform, Princess Kate popped in a red coat, sporting a color from Wales' flag.

Shortly after arriving at the parade ground, William and Kate handed out symbolic leeks to the officers and guardsmen of the regiment in a traditional part of the St. David's Day parade. The leek has long been associated with Wales — according to the story, the nation's patron saint told Welsh soldiers to wear a leek on their helmets so they could better identify each other in battle against the Saxons.

In a short speech, Prince William said he was "honored and delighted" to be their new colonel, taking over the role from his father, King Charles III.

"At the same time, I'm sorry that my father couldn't be here with us here today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all, and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975," William said.

The royal recalled his own days in the British Army, stating that his memories with the Welsh Guards Sniper Platoon Salisbury Plain are "some of my best" — even though they "may not have been my easiest or driest days in the Army."

He added, "Another key milestone in my life was also shared with the Welsh Guards, this time in the Jungles of Belize as I received my A-Level results over the Bowman Radio… Many of you will know the feeling of being in the jungle; you're incredibly hot, continuously soaking wet and with nowhere to hide from potentially horrendous results, it could have been a really bad day! Ultimately though, it was the camaraderie, the togetherness and, of course, the banter of the Welsh Guards that got me through that period, and it's a time I look back on fondly."

Before the soldiers were dismissed, the band led a rendition of the Welsh national anthem — which Princess Kate sung in Welsh — followed by "God Save The King" followed by a hearty three cheers for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The ceremony ended with the Prince of Wales taking the royal salute as the troops marched passed. Following the parade, the couple sat for an official photo alongside the Prince of Wales' company.

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, then met families from the regiment as well as a group of troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR) who are currently in the U.K. helping to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kate also looked on delighted as a boy did a flip in front of her! Thomas Lucas, the 9-year-old son of a Welsh Guard on parade, made his acrobatic move just a few feet away from the royal.

In many ways, the event mirrored the duty that Kate carries out most years on another national day: handing out of symbolic shamrocks to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day.

The event, at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, was part of a Wales-themed week for the royal couple. On Tuesday, Prince William and Princess Kate spent the day in the country, which followed a visit to Cardiff on Saturday to watch Wales play rivals England in rugby.

Before King Charles III named William and Kate as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the couple already had a special connection to Wales — it's where they lived as newlyweds and first-time parents!

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Wales as soon as was practically possible after receiving their new titles — just a day after the royal mourning period ended in September.