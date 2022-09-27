Kate Middleton Accepts Flowers from an Enchanted 4-Year-Old in Wales — and Seems Just as Charmed!

The new Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales as soon as was practically possible following the death of Queen Elizabeth

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

and Simon Perry
Published on September 27, 2022 11:58 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she is presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton during a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales
Kate Middleton. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is bringing cheer to her new royal role.

Kate, 40, visited Wales with her husband Prince William on Tuesday — marking their first trip to the country since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales the day after Queen Elizabeth's death.

While visiting the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet crew members, volunteers and others helped by their local unit, the princess especially connected with a 4-year-old boy named Theo Crompton. Theo appeared thrilled to greet the royal one-on-one, joyfully presenting her with a small bouquet. Equally charmed, the mom of three accepted the pink roses and crouched down for a closer chat, as William, 40, joined in.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (R) watches as his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton during their visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William. PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The lifeboat station — which is just miles from where the couple once lived as newlyweds in Anglesey — has received 70 awards for gallantry as crews battle the often-stormy seas to help the stricken. It echoed Kate's first official royal duty with William when she helped launch a new lifeboat on the island two months before they wed in 2011.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate MIddleton</a>
Paul Ellis/Getty

After the lifeboat station visit, the couple took a short walk to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar to meet people from small businesses and organizations like the Coastguard and Sea Cadets.

In the afternoon, the royal couple headed south to the coastal city of Swansea to visit a redeveloped church that has been transformed into a thriving community hub housing a food bank that supports over 200 people per week and Swansea Baby Basics, which distributes essential items for vulnerable mothers across the city. Kate has been involved with the baby bank network since the pandemic and previously helped sort and unload donation parcels for mothers and babies in need.

Shortly before the couple arrived at St. Thomas's Church, the church bells rang to the tune of "God Save the King" and several of the 300 well-wishers crammed along the narrow street sang along.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales
Samir Hussein/WireImage

"It's wonderful that Charles bestowed the title on them," local Sarah East, 65, tells PEOPLE. "He was always known as William of Wales as a boy. They're so well-suited to it as they've lived in Anglesey and know all about Wales."

Pauline Bushrod, 80, who was also in the crowd, says: "It's brilliant they're here. Our future King and Queen. It could not be better that it's them."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Another local woman from nearby Neath, adds, "It's an honor that the new Prince of Wales is coming here to this community when they're still mourning Her Majesty."

The Prince and Princess of Wales smile to members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III just one day after the Queen died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. The senior royals went to Wales as soon as was practically possible — just a day after royal mourning period ended.

It was a particularly poignant visit. Those close to the couple also say Wales has a special place in their hearts — rooted in their first home where they lived when Prince George was born, and reflected in their decision to take George and Princess Charlotte to Cardiff during the weekend celebrating the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As Tuesday's visits took place, any plans for a large-scale investiture like William's father Charles had in July 1969 were far from their minds. The Prince and Princess of Wales are more interested in continuing to deepen their bonds with the Welsh people and representing, and celebrating the modern nation.

William and Kate also plan to return to Wales before the end of the year

