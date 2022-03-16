The Duchess of Cambridge personally selected where she wanted her birthday portraits to be displayed

Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Portraits Are Going on Display — in Four Places Close to Her Heart

Kate Middleton's birthday portraits are going on tour!

The stunning shots of the Duchess of Cambridge, which were taken by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi in November ahead of the royal's 40th birthday on January 9, will be displayed in venues across the U.K. that have special ties to the royal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One will be shown near Bucklebury, Berkshire, where she grew up, another will be displayed at the University of St. Andrews, where she and Prince William met and fell in love as freshmen and one will appear in Anglesey, north Wales, where the couple lived as newlyweds.

The portraits will eventually enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is Patron. Ahead of the Portrait Gallery's re-opening in 2023, the photographs will be part of its Coming Home project, a nationwide initiative that sees portraits of well-known individuals being sent to locations that they are closely associated with.

The black-and-white shot of the Duchess of Cambridge looking to the left will be displayed at St. James the Less in the Berkshire village of Pangbourne from March 22 until April 5. From April 7 until June 4, it will then appear at the Reading Museum, which is close to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where Kate was born in 1982.

PORTRAITS TO MARK THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE’S 40TH BIRTHDAY Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday | Credit: Paolo Roversi

The church "has welcomed the Middleton family as parishioners over several generations and the Reading Museum was chosen due to its proximity to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where The Duchess was born," the National Portrait Gallery said in a statement.

The striking image of Kate in a red Alexander McQueen gown will be displayed between June 13 and September 30 at the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St. Andrews, where she and William started dating.

The third photo of Kate in a one-shoulder white dress is headed to Anglesey's Oriel Môn museum between July 16 and October 2. The island, in northwest Wales, is where the couple lived together in their early years of marriage while William worked as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

PORTRAITS TO MARK THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE’S 40TH BIRTHDAY Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday | Credit: Paolo Roversi