Kate Middleton 'Is Perfect for the Job' of Queen Alongside a King William, Says Family Friend

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

Kate Middleton is ready to step into the shoes of Queen Consort.

With a slimmed-down royal family — Prince Andrew quit public duty due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals and Queen Elizabeth has battled recent health setbacks — Kate and Prince William are taking on more public work than ever.

A family friend tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that it shows Kate is prepared to transition into a queen supporting her husband when the time comes.

"She is ready to step into those shoes with ease and is perfect for the job," the friend says.

Kate is "more and more impressive as time goes on," according to a source close to the royal household. "She is a focused and professional woman."

The Duchess of Cambridge, who will celebrate her milestone 40th birthday on January 9, recently hosted her first-ever Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the program for the concert, Kate wrote, "Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."

Joan Black, who attended the concert in recognition of her work helping the elderly during the lockdowns, tells PEOPLE: "What she wrote was beautiful, and to bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that's our future Queen."

kate middleton and prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In addition to being married to a soon-to-be king, Kate also has the added pressure of raising a future monarch in eldest son Prince George, 8. Despite their royal titles — and the helpful hand of nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo — the couple makes sure to give their three kids a normal childhood full of time outdoors, family vacations and cooking meals.