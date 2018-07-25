Did Karlie Kloss Just Reveal Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account?

Newly-engaged Karlie Kloss couldn’t wait to share her happy news with those closest to her — including her good friend, Princess Beatrice.

On her Instagram story Wednesday morning, the supermodel, who confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Tuesday, posted a series of her famous friends’ reactions on FaceTime. First were her sisters Kimby and Kristine, then came Grandma, followed by Penni Thow, a board member of Kode with Klossy, and childhood friend Davis Petrash.

But Princess Beatrice’s reaction might have been the sweetest of them all. The royal’s jaw immediately dropped after her friend flashed her new engagement ring. But what’s even more noteworthy is the Instagram handle Kloss tagged over the screenshot — @beayork, which is Princess Beatrice’s private account. (Her official title is Princess Beatrice of York.) Followers include Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, and supermodel Cara Delevigne. The 1,021 people she follows is set to private.

Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Beatrice’s Instagram might be a secret, but it’s not exactly breaking royal protocol. Royals with formal working roles, like Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, are not allowed to have their own social media accounts (they use the official palace accounts), but for those who have jobs outside the family, it’s permitted. Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, for example, is the only British royal with a public Instagram.

Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss have close been friends for several years. And they’ve taken multiple trips together. In April, they jetted off to Jordon with another good friend, Ellie Goulding, and Misha Nonoo, a fashion designer who is also close with Meghan Markle. Kloss’s now-fiancé was also in attendance.

Karlie Kloss and Princess Beatrice on a group vacation in April 2018

They also traveled together in September 2016, when they attended the wedding of art collector and dealer Alberto “Tico” Mugrabi and Colby Jordan, daughter of financier and private equity executive John W. “Jay” Jordan in Antibes, France. Kloss posted a candid selfie with Beatrice at the event, captioned “My wedding date.”

Karlie Kloss and Princess Beatrice Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Kloss announced her engagement to Kushner, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur on Tuesday afternoon with an adorable Instagram post. She captioned it, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.” The couple has been dating since 2012.