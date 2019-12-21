Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with open arms.

Following the palace’s confirmation that the royal couple will be “spending private family time in Canada” this holiday season, the 47-year-old politician tweeted his well-wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as their 7-month-old son Archie.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he wrote Friday night. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

Trudeau also tweeted out the welcoming message in French.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Justin Trudeau Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Lucas Oleniuk/Getty Images)

RELATED: Merry Prince Harry! Royal Dresses Up as Santa to Wish Service Children a Happy Christmas

Meghan previously lived in Toronto, where her former TV show Suits was filmed.

Earlier this month, The St. Felix Centre — a non-profit focused on helping vulnerable members of Toronto’s community — shared a never-before-seen photo of Meghan to celebrate the royal couple choosing their organization as one of the charities to follow on social media.

In the undated snap, Meghan is seen posing with other volunteers. She kept things very casual for her visit, opting for a jacket over a striped shirt with a baseball cap.

The charity said that Meghan was an “active supporter and volunteer” with them while she lived in Toronto.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and volunteers at St. Felix Centre St. Felix Centre/Instagram

“She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program,” they captioned the shot on Instagram. “The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people.”

Though the palace did not specify in its statement where the royal couple will be visiting during their time in Canada, it did say that Harry, 35, and Meghan’s decision to base themselves in the country “reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie Toby Melville/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It was previously revealed that Meghan and Harry would take about six weeks off toward the end of the year to spend some valuable “family time” together amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Owen Humphreys/WPA Pool/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also confirmed they would be skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”