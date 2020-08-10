Princess Charlotte's Godfather Thomas van Straubenzee Quietly Marries Her Teacher, Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe

Princess Charlotte's teacher has married one of dad Prince William's closest friends -- and they're expecting their first child

Princess Charlotte has some happy news to share when she returns to school next month -- one of her godparents has married one of the teachers at her school!

Thomas van Straubenzee, a close friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton, married Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe in a quiet ceremony in late July.

And the happy news was topped off by the joy that the couple is expecting their first child, The Sunday Times reported.

Van Straubenzze, 38, who has known William since they were in prep school together, is a godfather to Charlotte, 5, while Lanigan-O'Keeffe, 32, is a senior teacher at Thomas's Battersea school in London -- which Prince George, 7, also attends.

Charlotte was expected to be a bridesmaid when the marriage was originally planned for April. However, the couple had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually went ahead on July 24 at Chelsea Old Church in London, The Sunday Times said, with only their immediate family present. They are expected to celebrate with their friends at another date.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe is assistant head teacher at the Clapham branch of the Thomas's schools, while also leading mindfulness and outdoor learning at the Battersea school a few miles away.

William's friendship with van Straubenzee is one of his most enduring, and one of many links between the two families. Prince Harry is close with Thomas' brother Charlie, choosing him to be one of his son Archie's godparents, while both van Straubenzees were ushers at Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.