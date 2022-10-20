The View is weighing in on The Crown's disclaimer debate.

On Thursday's episode of The View, cohost Joy Behar argued against the idea that a disclaimer should be added to Netflix's hit drama, based on the lives of the British royal family, ahead of the season 5 premiere next month. Her comments came the day after Dame Judi Dench penned an open letter to The Times saying the streamer should preface each episode with a statement explaining the show is a work of historical fiction. Dench, 87, wrote that this was a necessity in the fight against misinformation and "as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years."

In response, Behar began, "This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench because they tell you at the top that it is not a documentary, and if you have a brain, you can figure out that the writers have used history."

"If it's documented history, then we can believe it, but we're not going to believe a conversation that's going on in the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Nobody was there but the two of them, so you don't believe that part," the cohost continued, as the audience laughed. "But the historical part, you believe."

Whoopi Goldberg replied, "So they plan to introduce an affair, supposedly, that Prince Philip had, that he never had. That's what she's talking about."

"He had several affairs, apparently, but not this one," said Behar, 80.

Jumping in, Sunny Hostin revealed that Behar got her to watch The Crown (which Behar said was "the best") and shared why she agreed with Dench that Netflix was obligated to add disclaimers.

Keith Bernstein/Netflix

"One of the pushbacks that they're getting is about Princess Diana's death. They're going to film it, not going to show it, what really happened I think we all remember how tragic that was, and history is ugly sometimes, and I don't think there's a problem showing it," the cohost, 54, said.

Hostin proceeded to quote something Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey during his March 2021 CBS interview with his wife, Meghan Markle. Hostin recalled that the prince said, "'History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what happened.' "

"He feared it was going to happen again," Hostin said of the scrutiny. "I think that storyline, in particular, that people are saying, 'You can't show her death,' is almost bastardizing history. It's something we should never forget happened to Princess Diana."

ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Chiming in again, Goldberg, 66, said that sensitivities are delicate when entertainment is inspired by real people and families.

"I think also what happens is, on one side, we say, 'Well, there's family members.' We talked about it with [Jeffrey] Dahmer," Goldberg interjected. "Should they have talked to the family members? But they didn't talk to the family members, because they know the family members are going to say, 'Please don't do that.' "

"When you make historical fiction, you have to be careful. You have to pay attention to what you're doing," the EGOT winner concluded.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown Thursday. The royal drama's new season hits queues on Nov. 9.