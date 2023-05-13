Jordan's Princess Salma Graduates: 'I Can't Wait to See What You Do Next,' Says Mom Queen Rania

The third child of King Abdullah and Queen Rania celebrated commencement at the University of Southern California on Friday with her family

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 13, 2023 06:02 PM
Jordan Princess Salma graduating from USC!
Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Jordan's Princess Salma is a college graduate!

Several royals including her parents King Abdullah, 61, and Queen Rania, 52, made the journey to Los Angeles to watch their daughter's graduation from the University of Southern California on Friday.

Queen Rania posted a sentimental tribute to Princess Salma, 22, on Instagram, sharing photos posing with her daughter, plus sweet moment with King Abdullah giving her a hug. She also showed off a photo of Princess Salma in her black and red graduation garb, proudly wearing her graduation stole with the Jordan flag.

"So proud to celebrate my Salma's graduation yesterday from the University of Southern California," Queen Rania wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see what you do next. Congratulations!"

Jordan Princess Salma graduating from USC!
Royal Hashemite Court

Princess Salma's sister Princess Iman, who wore a white casual summer dress, and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, who wore a button-down shirt and black pants, were also on hand for the ceremony.

Both daughters of King Abdullah and Queen Rania — who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Prince Hashem, 18 — have been taking big steps toward their future this year.

Jordan Princess Salma graduating from USC!

In March, Princess Iman got married to Thermiotis in a lavish royal wedding. For her special day, the bride wore a bespoke white wedding dress by Dior that featured lace-cuffed long sleeves that matched the gown's neckline. She accessorized her look with a tiara and long veil, which was adorned with flowers.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Her brother Hussein wrote on Instagram along with photos of the ceremony, "Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together."

"Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!" Queen Rania wrote on Instagram, posting photos of the nuptials.

