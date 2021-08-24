The British actor previously said he was "delighted to be working with Netflix again"

One year after the casting decision was announced, Pryce was spotted on set in character as Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died in April at the age of 99. The British actor, who is known for his work on Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean, filmed scenes carriage driving, one of Prince Philip's favorite activities. Philip picked up carriage driving in the 1970s and competed in the sport for many years, continuing to do it well into his retirement from royal life.

"I started driving because I'd been playing polo, and I decided I'd give up polo when I was 50," Prince Philip once told ITV. "I was looking 'round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, 'Well, we've got horses and carriages, so why don't I have a go?' So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practiced and thought, Why not?'"

Jonathan Pryce Is Seen Playing Prince Philip In 'The Crown'

Pryce, 74, took over the role of Prince Philip from fellow Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Philip during the series' third and fourth seasons, and from Matt Smith, who originated the role in the series' first two seasons. Pryce will also star opposite Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Lesley Manville, who will portray Princess Margaret.

"I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip," Pryce said in a quote shared on The Crown's Twitter account last year. "To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."

Prince Philip's relationship with Penny Knatchbull will be introduced in season 5 of Netflix's fictional drama. Philip's confidante, who was one of the people who attended his small funeral in April, is played by Californication and The Truman Show actress Natascha McElhone.