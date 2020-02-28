Jon Bon Jovi Defends Prince Harry's Royal Exit: 'I Don't Know What It's Like to Walk in His Shoes'

Image zoom Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi has joined a number of celebrities in supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down from their roles in the royal family.

After teaming up with the Duke of Sussex at the famous Abbey Road Studios on Friday for a performance in support of the Invictus Games, the rocker expressed his gratitude that Harry made time for the event despite that he will officially transition out of his position at the end of March.

“In light of everything that’s going on right now, I’m happy that he could take the time to be here for the choir and make it happen,” Bon Jovi said.

The music legend noted that he was “further removed” from the situation as an American.

“[We have] immense respect for the family and for his brother and himself, his wife, his father, his grandmother, his grandfather. We have much respect for them in America,” he said. “That’s all I can comment on. I don’t know what it’s like to walk in his shoes.”

However, Bon Jovi did say he “understood completely” when it came to Meghan and Harry’s desire for privacy for their family, including 9-month-old son Archie.

“I can’t really comment, I’m not really here,” he added. “We see it on the news. It’s very different when you see soldiers at war on the news. People change the channel and then their minds aren’t on them. When we see things like what Harry and Meghan have gone through, we turn the channel off and things are over with. You don’t know what it’s like to walk in anyone else’s shoes.”

On Friday, the music legend, 57, led the Invictus Games Choir in a rendition of his song “Unbroken,” which was rerecorded in support of the 2020 Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and service members.

Bon Jovi got involved in the project by simply writing a letter to Prince Harry, 35.

“I didn’t know him — I sort of held up the letter to the wind, somebody come and get this!” the singer said. “I knew that the Invictus Games had a choir, I knew that the lyric could touch a lot of people and also as a way to give back to the people of the U.K. who have given me so much love and affection for nearly 40 years — I wanted to give the country a gift and so the Invictus folks responded and said yeah.”

“In my letter I said, I’ve met your brother, he’s sung with me, I’ve met your father. I’ve met your grandmother, I’ve met your grandfather,” he continued. “I’ve performed for all of them! We performed at the Royal Variety Show for the Queen. I’ve met Prince Charles at an event at Hyde Park and William jumped on stage with me at Kensington Palace and sang ‘Livin’ on a Prayer.’ “

In addition to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King telling TMZ in January that they were both in full support of the couple, Helen Mirren came out this week to say she “applauded” Meghan and Harry.

“I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it,” the actress told Variety at the Berlin Film Festival. “Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated.”

“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured, and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition,” she added. “Didn’t seem to be neurotic… So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct.”