Joe Biden Orders Flags to Fly Half-Staff Following Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'More Than a Monarch'

President Joe Biden is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a special order following her death.

In an official statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth "died peacefully" while at Balmoral. She was 96.

The U.S. President, 79, has since issued a proclamation to honor the late monarch.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment," it read.

Under Biden's order, the U.S. flag will also fly at half-staff until sunset "at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

Saluting Queen Elizabeth as "more than a monarch," Biden added that she "defined an era."

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," he wrote.

He praised Queen Elizabeth for always ruling "with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example."

"She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," continued Biden.

Speaking to the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's "history-making reign," Biden said they "bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," the President added.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death comes with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles, 73, who will now be the monarch.

Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by William's firstborn son, Prince George, 9. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.

In its statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."