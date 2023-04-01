Joe Biden 'Not Expected' to Attend King Charles' Coronation, Plans Are 'Not Locked and Loaded'

Sources told The Daily Telegraph that he will likely send another high-profile delegate such as his wife, first lady Jill Biden, in his stead

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 1, 2023 06:46 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Several delegates from around the world will be present at King Charles' coronation on May 6; however, one important head of state might not be there.

President Joe Biden "is not expected" to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts and is planning to send a delegation in his place, sources aware of the discussions told The Daily Telegraph, although they noted that his schedule for May has not yet been finalized.

Despite this, sources close to Biden have told the publication that his relationship with King Charles remains "strong."

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is reportedly being considered to attend in his place, as he will likely send a high-profile representative, according to The Telegraph.

The source said there "may still be some efforts under way to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation." Another source said his plans were "not locked and loaded" and he was still "technically in play."

This comes nearly a month after a White House source told TIME that the king's coronation "does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend," despite having attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Biden is planning to fly out to Ireland this month for a five-day trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord, which was negotiated in part by the U.S., per Politico.

