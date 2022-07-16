Joanna Lumley Matches Her Hot Pink Outfit to Her Damehood Medal in Ceremony with Princess Anne

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 76, received her damehood Thursday as she was honored for her services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace with Princess Anne .

"It's huge. It's absolutely huge," Dame Joanna told the Press Association of the honor, which she said felt "like a fairy story."

She looked every inch the fashion icon she portrayed for decades on Ab Fab, donning a chic hot pink ensemble with a matching ribbon in her hat, all complementing the pink ribbon on her medal.

"I mean these are things that, as a child being ticked off and having my prefect badge taken away for smoking, something that you would never dream of is that you would be honored in Buckingham Palace to become a Dame," Lumley added.