Jewelry Designer Claudia Bradby Auctions Meghan Markle-Inspired Earrings for Charity

With the royal wedding just days away, British jeweler Claudia Bradby is celebrating the occasion by auctioning a pair of gold earrings inspired by both Meghan Markle’s talent for calligraphy and her elegant style.

“I just loved the fact that while most people worked in bars trying to make it as an actor, she made money as a calligrapher,” Bradby, who is based in Hampshire, England, tells PEOPLE. “And I absolutely love her style — which is modern, fun and very feminine — so I decided to combine them both.”

The idea to design a piece of jewelry to mark the upcoming royal wedding came to Bradby when she watched Meghan’s appearance on Larry King Now, where she demonstrated her skill as a professional calligrapher by writing a sweet note to King live on the show. The looping “K” of “King” inspired the elegant shape of the 18-karat gold plated earrings which feature two diamond embellishments and a single cultured pearl drop.

Claudia Bradby

“Meghan’s style in jewelry has a pared-down aesthetic that chimes very strongly with my own less-is-more design philosophy — she wears the jewelry rather than it wearing her,” says the pearl specialist, who founded her brand in 1999. “She has great panache and I think she will be an amazing addition to the royal family, and keep them firmly moving forward into the modern world.”

The jeweler and her broadcaster husband Tom Bradby both attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and she also worked with Kate on a jewelry collaboration for U.K fashion retailer Jigsaw more than 10 years ago.

All money raised at the auction will go to Maggie’s, a U.K cancer charity which offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer, their family and friends. The auction will close on May 31.