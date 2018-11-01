Jeweler Learns Meghan Markle Received Earrings She Gifted Her — When the Royal Wears Them on Tour!

moniquejessen
November 01, 2018 06:33 PM
Meghan Markle just put one up-and-coming British jeweler on the fashion map.

On one of her final engagements during the royal tour with Prince Harry, Meghan stepped out in New Zealand wearing a pair of sparkly earrings from jewelry brand Emily Mortimer. Now the jeweler, who works from a small studio in Suffolk, is experiencing sales from all over the world.

“It’s an amazing feeling when someone like her, probably the most photographed woman in the world at the moment, wears your earrings,” Mortimer tells PEOPLE. “I just went online to see what she had been wearing on tour, and I stumbled across it. I was ecstatic!”

The jeweler, who set up her business just three years ago, had sent Meghan a pair of yellow gold and white topaz teardrop-shaped pieces as an engagement gift last November.

“It was a personal gift, and I had no idea until that moment that she had received them!” Mortimer says.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Mortimer

Wearing the $453 earrings at a reception held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Meghan chose to wear the sparkly jewels with her tuxedo-style Antonio Berardi navy dress.

“She looked incredible!” says the jeweler, who immediately called all her family to share the good news.

Meghan Markle
Press Association via AP Images

“I’m quite an unknown brand in the scheme of things so it’s been nice to see people across the world buying my jewelry,” says Mortimer, who is a protégé of London-based jeweler Kiki McDonough, a brand worn often by Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton. “We’ve had lots of sales from all over the world particularly in Australia and America – it’s been so exciting, and I feel so honored.”

On their whirlwind tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, Prince Harry and Meghan completed 76 engagements over 16 days, with Meghan wearing many brands from local designers as well as her go-to favorites such as the French fashion house Givenchy and the Canadian jeweler Birks.

“I think it’s great that she supported so many different brands from around the world,” says Mortimer. “I think she’s a refreshing addition to the royal family, and I just love her style.”

