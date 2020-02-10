Jessica Mulroney's New Netflix Wedding Reality Show Unveiled: Watch the Trailer!

Meghan Markle‘s friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney’s new Netflix show I Do, Redo is having its big reveal moment.

The series, which is set to premiere March 22, will follow Mulroney as she helps 10 couples get a second chance to have their dream wedding. Mulroney uploaded a short clip of the trailer on her Instagram on Sunday.

“Your wedding day should be one of the highlights of your life,” Mulroney narrates in the trailer, as it shows black-and-white videos of wedding day moments. “But sometimes, things don’t go as planned.”

The trailer then goes into potential disasters that may hinder a wedding from happening in the first place. “That’s where I come in,” the stylist continues. “Helping couples and families redo that special day they’ve always dreamt of.”

It then shows snippets of contestant reactions and a sneak peek of what’s to come.

“Real stories demonstrating that true love can conquer all,” Mulroney says toward the end of the short trailer.

“My first I DO, Redo commercial is running during the Oscars!! Hope you like it. Airing on March 22nd. #iDoRedo #ctv” Mulroney captioned the post.

Despite rumors that the show, which is produced by CTV in partnership with Netflix, would feature guest appearances by Meghan, a palace source said last week that such rumors were “categorically untrue.”

“When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I’m blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me,” the Canadian stylist said in the show’s press release. “We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before.”

Mulroney and her family attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, with her children participating as page boys and a flower girl.