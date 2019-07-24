Jessica Mulroney Shares Wedding Dress Look Similar to Meghan Markle's: 'High Neck for the Win'

Jessica Mulroney didn’t have to look far for inspiration when it came to making one bride’s dream wedding look come true.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018, the royal bride sported two different looks. Her ceremony gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, featured long sleeves and a boatneck neckline — and was topped by the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara and a 16-foot veil. But when it came time for the evening reception, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex changed into a “bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe” by Stella McCartney.

Jessica, Meghan’s close friend and a Toronto-based stylist, appears to have loved Meghan’s second wedding look so much that one of her recent clients sported a nearly identical gown for her big day. The gown featured a similar halter neck and was devoid of embellishments.

“This look. This couple!!” Jessica captioned a photo of the stunning bride and groom on her wedding-dedicated Instagram page.

Jessica also wrote, “High neck for the win,” on another photo showing a closeup of the client’s neckline.

The bride even wore her hair in a similar style as Meghan, opting for a low bun with a center part, and also chose diamond drop earrings as a finishing touch.

Jessica’s recent bride wasn’t the only one who was inspired by Meghan’s reception gown. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hunter McGrady also sported two different looks on her wedding day, including a second dress that was “kind of an ode to [Meghan’s] Stella McCartney wedding [reception] dress” so she could dance the night away with new husband Brian Keys.

“I saw nothing like that available for plus-sized, and I remember seeing her wedding and thinking, ‘This dress stellar!’ ” McGrady told PEOPLE.

Meghan’s Stella McCartney reception gown got so much praise, the designer created 46 replicas of Meghan’s silk crepe gown, made with a sustainable viscose (ethical fashion is one of the benchmarks of the British designer’s brand). She sold 23 white gowns and 23 in black, in honor of her new store’s London location: 23 Old Bond Street.

McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily of creating Markle’s dress, “I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design.”

She added, “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career, and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”