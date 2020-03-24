Jessica Mulroney, Host of CTV's I Do, Redo, Shares Her Advice for Those Whose Weddings Have Been Canceled Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom CTV/Todd Fraser

Jessica Mulroney has guided hundreds of brides and grooms through their wedding journeys — and now the host and executive producer of CTV’s I Do, Redo has some seasoned advice for those whose big days are in turmoil due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Although I’m heartbroken for each of them, the smart thing to do right now is social distance and postpone weddings in the foreseeable future,” the longtime stylist and Good Morning America contributor tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t what people want to hear when it comes to their wedding, but it’s the only right thing to do at this time. We are in uncharted waters, but the good news is your wedding will happen.”

Image zoom I Do, Redo on CTV. CTV/Todd Fraser

Mulroney has first-hand experience with couples who have seen their nuptials scrapped because of unforeseen circumstances. On I Do, Redo, she counsels couples whose original plans were disrupted by extreme weather conditions, disapproving family members and life-threatening illnesses. The series premiered March 22 on CTV.

Image zoom Mulroney and design and floral expert Caspar Haydar on CTV’s I Do, Redo. CTV/Todd Fraser

“If there’s anything I have learned from the 10 couples on I Do, Redo, it’s that despite their own challenging set of circumstances, they all focused on one thing – love,” says Mulroney, 40, whose three children served in the bridal party for her good friend Meghan Markle‘s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. “And the fact that they had each other. And that’s exactly what every couple should do right now.”

Image zoom Jessica Mulroney with daughter Ivy (front), Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte (left) at the 2018 wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Jane Barlow/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mulroney, who married TV host Ben Mulroney — the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney — in 2008 has been promoting her show remotely due to the ongoing global pandemic. “Our launch party was the bomb,” she shared on Instagram with a photo of her family.

Unlike other reality wedding series, I Do, Redo “doesn’t focus on the typical side of weddings usually seen on TV,” says Mulroney. “This show emphasizes the stories behind the marriages, how love can conquer so many obstacles, and how love can become stronger through so much hardship.”

The couples featured on I Do, Redo, she adds, “have faced unimaginable circumstances way beyond their control – but the consistent theme among each is the love that remains strong regardless of the weight and regret they carry. We give them a second chance to do their wedding right because they really do deserve it.”

Image zoom Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle in Toronto in 2015. George Pimentel/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Pal Jessica Mulroney: ‘A Strong Woman Looks a Challenge Dead in the Eye’

Mulroney, who is also the founder of the charity The Shoebox Project for women impacted by homelessness, says her best advice for couples experiencing wedding day jitters is simply to remember, “It’s one day of many wonderful days of a long life.”

As for one second chance from her own life for which she’s grateful, she says, “I don’t think I was always the easiest daughter to deal with. Knowing I make my parents proud today is the most rewarding second chance.”