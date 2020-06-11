Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Apologizes After Accusations of 'White Privilege'

Sasha Exeter says Jessica Mulroney displayed "very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing"

Meghan Markle's good friend Jessica Mulroney has apologized after being called out for her "white privilege."

Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter shared a 12-minute long video on Instagram Wednesday that she called her "Amy Cooper Experience," referring to the white woman who called police on a black bird watcher who had asked her to leash her dog in New York City's Central Park. Exeter, a former athlete who runs the website SoSasha, revealed that she and Mulroney have been feuding behind the scenes.

Exeter said that Mulroney "took offense" to a generic call to action she posted last week encouraging other bloggers and social media influencers to use their platforms to speak out for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," Exeter said.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," she continued, adding that the threat was an example of "textbook white privilege."

Exeter said Mulroney said she had spoken to brands "about the way you have treated me unfairly" and blocked her.

"During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Exeter said.

"For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind," Exeter added. “The goal here is genuine, transformative change ― not optical and performative bulls—. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

Exeter also referenced Mulroney's friend, Meghan, saying she "is “arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world.”

Mulroney commented on the video to apologize, seemingly referring to her friendship with Meghan, who has been the center of racist attacks since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry.

"You are right when you say 'this s— needs to stop,' " Mulroney said. "As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused."

The stylist, who is married to Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, added, "As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

Despite the public apology, Exeter shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of an alleged private message sent by Mulroney on Wednesday that alluded to her intent to sue for libel.

“Liable [sic] suit. Good luck,” Mulroney wrote.

On Thursday, Mulroney posted a statement about the feud on her own Instagram page, captioning the post to say it "is from my heart."

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," she started. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

Mulroney added that she meant her apologies, public and private, and that she did not intend to threaten Exeter's career opportunities.

"We had a disagreement and it got out of hand," the stylist said. "For that I am sorry."