Jessica Mulroney Returns to Instagram 2 Months After Being Accused of 'Textbook White Privilege'

"My incredible family have had to witness their mom in the worst state," the stylist said on Instagram as she celebrated her twin sons' 10th birthday

Jessica Mulroney has returned to social media two months after she was called out for using her white privilege during a disagreement about race with another influencer.

Mulroney, 40, posted on Instagram Tuesday for the first time since June 11 to wish her twin sons, Brian and John, a happy 10th birthday.

"Happy 10th to my twin babies," the stylist began her caption for a video of the family's celebration, going on to address the scandal.

"My incredible family have had to witness their mom in the worst state," she continued. "These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday 🎂. Only up from here."

Mulroney, a close friend of Meghan Markle's, also shared a few photos on her Instagram Story, writing atop one photo of the twins, "my babies feeling so much love today. Thank you."

The former I Do Redo host and husband Ben Mulroney also share daughter Isabel Veronica, 7.

In June, Canadian lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Sasha Exeter recounted a string of negative experiences with Mulroney, saying that the mother of three exhibited "very problematic behavior and antics" after Exeter posted a call to action for support of Black Lives Matter.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter said at the time, adding that Mulroney threatened her in an example of "textbook white privilege."

"During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Exeter said.

Mulroney publicly apologized in a comment on Exeter's video — but the following day, Exeter shared a screenshot of a private message from Mulroney in which she alluded to an intent to sue for libel.

Mulroney then shared a statement on Instagram apologizing and announcing her break from social media.

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," her statement began. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

"I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both privately and publicly today is true," she continued. "I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."

"I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long," she wrote, adding that she had asked Exeter to take over her account to "tell her story" if she felt comfortable doing so.

In the wake of the incident, Mulroney's show I Do Redo was pulled from the Canadian network CTV.

"Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them," CTV said in a statement on Twitter at the time.

"Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately," the statement said.

Mulroney said in response that she respected the network's decision and would be stepping away from her professional engagements — including her role as a fashion contributor on Good Morning America — for a time to "reflect, learn and focus on my family."

Her husband also stepped down from his role as an anchor of CTV's ETalk in order to "create a space for a new perspective and a new voice."

Ben, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, said that he hoped his replacement would be "Black, Indigenous, or a person of color who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change."