Jessica Mulroney seemingly addressed rumors that she and Meghan Markle have grown apart

Jessica Mulroney Calls Meghan Markle the 'Kindest Friend': She's 'Checked Up on Me' Every Day

Jessica Mulroney is setting the record straight about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

Seemingly addressing rumors that the pair have recently grown apart, the Canadian stylist — who returned to social media last month after being called out for using her white privilege during a disagreement about race with another influencer — posted a brief statement on Friday, which has since been deleted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday,” Mulroney wrote on her Instagram Story. “Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

Meghan, 39, and Mulroney, 40, have been close for years — with the stylist’s three children playing a special role in Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

Mulroney's daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid, while her twin sons John and Brian served as page boys — and were even given the important task of holding Meghan's veil as she walked down the aisle.

Shortly after returning to social media, the mother of three shared a photo from the exciting day, writing: "I see this and pure joy."

Image zoom Jessica Mulroney Jessica Mulroney/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In June, Canadian lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Sasha Exeter recounted a string of negative experiences with Mulroney, claiming that the mother of three exhibited "very problematic behavior and antics" after Exeter posted a call to action for support of Black Lives Matter.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter said at the time, adding that Mulroney threatened her in an example of "textbook white privilege."

Mulroney publicly apologized — but the following day, Exeter shared a screenshot of a private message from Mulroney in which she alluded to an intent to sue for libel.