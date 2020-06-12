Jessica Mulroney Will No Longer Appear on GMA After Being Slammed for White Privilege

Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney will no longer appear on Good Morning America as a fashion contributor after Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter called her out for "textbook white privilege."

After her TV show I Do, Redo was pulled from the Canadian network CTV on Thursday, Mulroney tweeted that she has decided to "step away" from her professional engagements at this time.

"As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show," ABC's morning show said in a tweet on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Mulroney's Instagram bio still read in part: "Fashion @goodmorningamerica/ @cityline." It also included a reference to I Do, Redo, which released a statement Thursday via Twitter.

"Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them," CTV said. "Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately."

Mulroney, who is married to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney's son Ben Mulroney, responded that she respected the network's decision.

"The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do," Mulroney wrote. "I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community."

"And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future," she said.

"I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I'm going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family."

Exeter said that Mulroney "took offense" to a generic call to action she posted last week encouraging other bloggers and social media influencers to use their platforms to speak out for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," Exeter said.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," she continued, adding that the threat was an example of "textbook white privilege."

Mulroney commented on the video to apologize, saying that she is "unequivocally sorry" and promises "to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

The stylist also seemed to reference her friendship with Meghan, writing, "As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that."

On Thursday, Exeter shared an update on her Instagram Story, revealing a direct message that Mulroney had sent her threatening a libel lawsuit.

"Here is what happens when you call out somebody with privilege and with wealth," Exeter said. "They publicly make an apology, or a statement, and privately, behind closed doors, they send you a threat of filing a lawsuit against you."

Exeter shared a screengrab of Mulroney's message, which said, "Liable [sic] suit. Good luck."

In her statement on Thursday, Mulroney said that she does not actually plan to pursue any legal action against Exeter.

"I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action," Mulroney concluded her Thursday statement. "I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry. I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong."

In an earlier statement on Instagram Thursday, Mulroney said that she plans to step away from social media and "giving my microphone to Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience."