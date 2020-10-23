Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Claps Back at 'A—Holes': 'Pardon My French'

Jessica Mulroney is celebrating after "a few rough months."

The Canadian stylist shared a photo on Instagram on Friday showing her giving her husband Ben Mulroney, a television host whose father is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, a kiss.

"After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate," Jessica, a close friend of Meghan Markle's, captioned the post. "Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you."

She added, "Silver lining: you finally know who the a—holes are. Pardon my French."

Then, after someone commented that they didn't understand the expression, she changed the caption to read, "Pardon my Manners."

Although Mulroney didn't say what she was celebrating, she responded to a comment to clarify that the couple wasn't marking a wedding anniversary.

Jessica Mulroney

In June, Canadian lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Sasha Exeter recounted a string of negative experiences with Mulroney, saying that the mother of three exhibited "very problematic behavior and antics" after Exeter posted a call to action for the support of Black Lives Matter.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter said at the time, adding that Mulroney threatened her in an example of "textbook white privilege."

Jessica Mulroney, Sasha Exeter

Mulroney publicly apologized in a comment on Exeter's video — but the following day, Exeter shared a screenshot of a private message from Mulroney in which she alluded to an intent to sue for libel.

Mulroney then shared a statement on Instagram apologizing and announcing a break from social media.

"I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long," she wrote, adding that she had asked Exeter to take over her account to "tell her story" if she felt comfortable doing so.

In the wake of the incident, Mulroney's show I Do Redo was pulled from the Canadian network CTV.

Mulroney said in response that she respected the network's decision and would be stepping away from her professional engagements — including her role as a fashion contributor on Good Morning America — for a time to "reflect, learn and focus on my family."

