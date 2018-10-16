Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Arrives in Australia Hours After Baby Announcement

Meghan Markle‘s BFF is Down Under — just in time for the start of the royal tour!

Jessica Mulroney shared on her Instagram story on Monday that she and her husband, Canadian television host Ben Mulroney, had arrived in “beautiful” Australia after 24 hours of travel with a car selfie while wearing a “femme féroce” shirt.

“Only 300 or so emails to catch up on,” she joked.

Not long after their arrival, the couple headed to a joint workout session. Jessica shared a mirror selfie from the elevator captioned, “Ready for the most jetlagged workout of our life.”

The Mulroneys are expected to support Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, being held in Sydney starting Oct. 20. Last year, Jessica attended the Invictus Games in Toronto alongside Meghan, Harry, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and her pal, Soho House consultant Markus Anderson.

Jessica, a stylist who has helped Meghan out with her fashion choices before, may also be behind some of her outfits during the royal couple’s whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.

Jessica will also be on hand to help guide Meghan through her first pregnancy, which Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday. After all, Jessica is a mother of three — 8-year-old twin boys Brian Gerald Alexander and John Benedict Dimitri, and 5-year-old daughter Isabel Veronica (known as Ivy), who all served in Meghan and Harry’s bridal party at their May wedding.

In fact, they all served important roles: Brian and John carried Meghan’s veil (who could forget this excited face?) while Ivy held onto Meghan’s bouquet during the ceremony.

Just before Meghan prepared to step back into the spotlight after some time off over the summer, she jetted off (on a commercial flight!) in late August to visit Jessica in her old stomping ground of Toronto.

Just four months after her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan has maintained a small group of friends that she keeps on speed dial.

“Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney in 2015 George Pimentel/WireImage

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, kicked off the first day of their tour in Sydney with a busy day. After a welcome reception with Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, the royal couple met some new furry friends at the Taronga Zoo.

Next up, Meghan and Harry took a journey across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, where they were entertained with a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

Stepping out for their first public meet and greet since announcing they are expectant parents, Meghan and Harry interacted with hundreds of members of the public who waited for them outside of the opera house.

The expectant parents capped off the day with an afternoon reception at Admiralty House.

Harry thanked Australia for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”