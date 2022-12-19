'Top Gear' Host Jeremy Clarkson Condemned for 'Deeply Misogynist' Comments About Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson's article for The Sun came days after he attended a Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 10:58 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeremy Clarkson attends the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch at White City House on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images); Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photo: Nick England/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Media personality Jeremy Clarkson is under fire after penning an article for The Sun about his "hate" for Meghan Markle.

More than 6,000 complaints have been made to press regulator Ipso about Clarkson's piece, which according to the BBC. The article was taken down from The Sun's website on Monday with the message: "In light of Jeremy Clarkson's tweet he has asked us to take last week's column down."

Published Friday by the U.K. outlet, the Top Gear host said in the article that he hated the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level."

"At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," he wrote, referencing the famous scene from Game of Thrones.

Clarkson also wrote that he hated Meghan more than Rose West, referencing the notorious English serial killer who — with her husband, Fred West — tortured and murdered numerous young women as well as her stepdaughter in the 1970s and 1980s.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who was also named in the article as someone that Clarkson "hates," called what the presenter said "deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible."

"I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible," she said, according to The Times. "My overwhelming emotion about guys like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. I mean, what is it that makes somebody so distorted by hate that they end up writing these things? I think that possibly gives an insight into Jeremy Clarkson and the kind of person he is. So maybe he just needs to take a step back from things and just think about life a bit more."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan condemned the article via Twitter, writing: "As Jeremy Clarkson should well know - words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke - they're dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this."

Clarkson's daughter Emily also added to the backlash. "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media," she wrote on her Instagram story. "I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle, and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

Clarkson responded on Twitter Monday, saying he was "horrified to have caused so much hurt."

"Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it," he wrote. "In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment.

Last week, Clarkson went to a Christmas lunch also attended by Queen Camilla at Michelin-starred restaurant Murano in London. The event — hosted by Ewan Venters, former head of Fortnum & Mason — also saw guests such as Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and Piers Morgan.

Clarkson's article came amid the release of Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, in which the couple detailed their struggles with press intrusion and social media threats.

"I think for people to really understand, you know, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into," the Duchess of Sussex said in an emotional moment of the show.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London on January 7, 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/AFP

"Just a couple of days ago, I was going through the manual for our security team at home, and on one of the pages that I happened to flip to, it was about online monitoring," she continued. "And they're like: 'If you see a tweet like this, please report it to the head of security immediately.' And it just said: 'Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.' "

"And I was just like, 'Okay.' That's, like, what's actually out in the world because of people creating hate," Meghan said.

Related Articles
Meghan & Harry Documentary
Meghan Markle Breaks Down in Tears as She Describes Death Threats: 'Are My Babies Safe?'
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Meghan Markle Gets Emotional in Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know What to Say Anymore'
Harry & Meghan | Coordinated Campaign | Netflix
Meghan Markle Was a 'Scapegoat' for the Palace, Friend Says: 'They Would Feed Stories...True or Not'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Prince Harry Says He 'Hates Himself' for How He Responded to Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts
**NO REUSE****NO REUSE** EXCLUSIVE: **PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY**NO SUBSCRIPTIONS** Prince Harry's girlfriend and Suits actress, Meghan Markle is seen shopping for flowers in Toronto. Meghan, who was happy to be photographed leaving an up-market flower shop, greeted the photographers as they photographed her. The Prince is currently on his last day of a grueling tour in the Caribbean. It has been reported that Meghan is to meet Prince Harry for a vacation before Christmas. Taken 03/12/2016 Pictured: Meghan Markle Ref: SPL1358694 051216 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Why Prince Harry Told Meghan Markle Not to Smile at Paparazzi When They Started Dating
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Lorren Khumalo, Archie's Nanny, Harry and Meghan Documentary
A Guide to Who's Who in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle Says She Thought Harry Was 'Joking' About Curtsying to the Queen in Netflix Series
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Inspired Her Final Podcast Episode of the Season
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Howie Mandel Defends Meghan Markle on Feeling 'Objectified' by Deal or No Deal: 'It Wasn't Fulfilling for Her'
Howie Mandel Defends Meghan Markle Saying 'Deal or No Deal' 'Objectified' People: 'It Wasn't Fulfilling'
Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Takes an 'Unfathomable Amount of S—,' Jameela Jamil Tells Her on New Podcast
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a 'Joyous Moment' in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo