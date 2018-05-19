Jenny Mollen Reveals Her Meghan Markle Connection as She Watches the Royal Wedding

It coulda been Jenny Mollen.

As the actress and author, 38, watched Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, she revealed her connection to the bride: She missed out on a role on Suits that ultimately went to the now-Duchess of Sussex.

“I remember when they called to tell me that my screen test for Suits wasn’t going forward bc they decided to start over and go in a different direction,” Mollen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her television screen as she watched the royal couple take their carriage ride.

“I was chill knowing that whoever ended up doing the part would always just be a supporting character on some obscure cable show in Canada…..”

Little did she know that “obscure cable show” would be entering its eighth season on USA — and its cast, including Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Gina Torres and Markle’s onscreen husband, Patrick J. Adams, would one day attend the royal wedding of the person who got that “supporting character” gig.

Most of the cast arrived together, just before 6 a.m. ET. All were dressed up for the occasion, Rafferty in a navy dress with a matching fascinator, Torres in a patterned red-and-pink dress and the men in morning suits.

Torres, Rafferty and Hoffman all appeared on the Today show yesterday to talk about their happiness for their friend and former co-star.

Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the show, said that Meghan and Harry were a strong couple: “They’re a great match.”

Jenny Mollen and Meghan Markle

Torres said that she hoped she’d be invited to Meghan’s big day, but didn’t know for certain that they’d get invitation until it arrived in the mail.

“I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her,” she said. “This is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

Mollen is doing just fine though. She married actor Jason Biggs in 2008 and they have two children. And she did end up making an appearance on an episode of Suits in 2011.