The Meghan Markle Effect Takes Hollywood! Jennifer Garner Wears the Duchess's Pre-Wedding Dress

Jennifer Garner had royal fans doing a double take when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday for her outfit choice — in the best way!

The 46-year-old actress opted to wear Roland Mouret’s Barwick Dress for the special occasion, the same outfit that Meghan Markle was last spotted in before becoming a married woman. While making her way into the Cliveden House Hotel the night before her royal wedding with her mother Doria Ragland, Meghan sported the off-the-shoulder navy dress as she told reporters she was feeling “wonderful.”

Garner has shared her admiration for the 37-year-old royal before. The actress celebrated Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May with a hilarious throwback photo from her hit 2004 film 13 Going on 30.

In the photo, Garner is seen dressed in a wedding dress alongside costar Mark Ruffalo while hanging from wires during the making of the romantic comedy.

“Harry and Meghan, if you’re looking for stand-ins @markruffalo and I are just hangin’ around,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #congratulationsharryandmeghan.

Although Meghan has been out of the spotlight in recent weeks enjoying her summer break, we’ll be getting more fashion inspiration very soon: It was announced today that Meghan and Harry will step out next week for a London performance of the hit musical Hamilton on August 29 to raise funds for one of Prince Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The couple, who took in a performance of the hit show during a private date night around Valentine’s Day earlier this year, will be the guests of honor, alongside the show creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The trio will meet the cast and crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.