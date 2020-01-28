Jeffrey Epstein Accusers 'Outraged' by Prince Andrew's 'Zero Cooperation' with FBI

Prince Andrew Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Andrew is facing more pressure to come forward and talk to the FBI about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawyers representing some of the women who say they were abused by Epstein are urging Andrew to cooperate with authorities after it was revealed on Monday that the prince has provided “zero cooperation” to federal prosecutors and the FBI in the ongoing investigation into Epstein, who was arrested last summer on sex trafficking charges before dying by suicide while in federal custody.

U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman said on Monday that Queen Elizabeth’s son has not responded to their interview requests, reports the New York Times.

Buckingham Palace didn’t have a comment. The matter is being handled by Prince Andrew’s legal team.

After his disastrous BBC interview about his ties to Epstein in November, Andrew announced he was stepping down from his public royal work. He also said that he would cooperate with prosecutors.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” he said.

RELATED: 7 Biggest Bombshells from Prince Andrew’s ‘No Holds Barred’ Interview About Jeffrey Epstein

Image zoom Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan

In the interview, Andrew discussed his years-long friendship with Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre). Giuffre’s accusations, which the prince denies, mentioned coercion to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein, starting when she was just 17 years old.

Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing five of Epstein’s accusers, told BBC Newsnight on Monday, “I’m glad that Geoffrey Berman has gone public to try to embarrass Prince Andrew, who made one statement and then behind closed doors is doing something very different.”

“The five Epstein victims who I represent are outraged and disappointed at Prince Andrew’s behavior here,” she continued. “If Prince Andrew truly has done nothing wrong then it’s incumbent upon him to go and speak to the FBI at a time that’s convenient for him and say what he knows. Perhaps he can help bring other people to justice.”

In an interview with Sky News on Monday, Bloom added, This is really a slap in the face to the victims, to the five who I represent, to the probably hundreds more who alleged that Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted them. Why doesn’t he want to cooperate? I think that’s the question. What is it that he is trying to hide? What is he afraid of?”

Image zoom Prince Andrew Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who is also representing some of the women who allege they were abused by Epstein, added on BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Tuesday, “No response is the same as zero cooperation. This is ridiculous. It’s just not acceptable.”

“Prince Andrew has a moral obligation to volunteer to speak to law enforcement — that’s what he said he would do,” she said.

Despite the scandal, Andrew — the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — has been seen out with the Queen. They have been riding horseback together and he joined her at a church service in Sandringham earlier this month.