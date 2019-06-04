Prince Albert's Daughter Is Taking After Grandmother Princess Grace — on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has inherited the acting bug.

The granddaughter of Grace Kelly (known as Monaco’s Princess Grace following her marriage to Prince Rainier III in 1956) has landed a role on the third season of Amazon Prime’s hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Grimaldi shared a photo of herself in full costume. “And that’s a wrap… for now. Thank you for a MARVELOUS first experience!” the 27-year-old captioned the shot.

Grimaldi later revealed that she was taking inspiration from her grandmother, sharing a photo of the actress-turned-royal.

“In light of recent acting work, I couldn’t help but walk down memory lane and draw inspiration from my beautiful Grandmothers Grace and Jean! Miss and love you both ❤️!” she wrote, adding a number of hashtags including #themarvelousmrsmaisel.

Grimaldi also told Page Six that she “had a great time” filming the Amazon Prime show.

Grimaldi, who was raised in California, is the daughter of Monaco’s Prince Albert and waitress Tamara Rotolo, following a 1991 fling when the mother vacationed on the French Riviera.

In her first interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2015, Grimaldi said she was ready to “step out and share” her story.

Mike Pont/Getty

After an extended court process, Albert acknowledged their paternity and their meeting marked a turning point for the young girl, who was then 11 years old.

“I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me,” she told the magazine. “Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It’s wonderful that it happened when it did, and we’ve been enjoying a great relationship ever since.”

While Grimaldi never got to meet her famous grandmother, she says she felt “a connection” when she saw the movie High Society for the first time. The 1956 musical stars Kelly alongside Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. “It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I’m passionate about acting, singing, and dancing,” she said. “I saw that in her in this movie. It was a real goosebumps moment for me.”

Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Kelly AP Photo

Prince Albert also fathered a son — Alexandre, now 15 — with a Togolese flight attendant. Neither child are in the line of succession to Monaco’s throne as their parents weren’t married.

RELATED: Romanian Prince Reveals He Has a Daughter, 3, After Being Forced to Take a Paternity Test

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Albert married Princess Charlene in July 2011. They are parents to 4-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.