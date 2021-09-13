Kate Middleton wore light green as she, Prince William and the Cambridge kids attended her little brother's intimate nuptials to Alizée Thevenet in the south of France on Saturday

James Middleton's Officiant Spills Top-Secret Wedding Details, but Says Royals 'Didn't Want to Steal the Show'

Who better to speak about James Middleton's intimate weekend wedding than the man who prompted James and his newlywed bride Alizée Thevenet to say "I do"?

"It was a very nice and very family ceremony," said François Arizzi, mayor of the idyllic hilltop village of Bormes-les-Mimosas who officiated the civil union inside the local town hall.

After James confirmed the weekend affair in an Instagram post on Sunday, Mayor Arizzi spoke with local publication Var Matin on Monday, spilling details about the ultra-private nuptials in the south of France.

According to Arrizi, "Prince William and Kate [Middleton] were there but they did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds, Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton, who is a very nice boy."

In keeping with the casual spirit of the occasion, "Prince William did not have any formal attire but wore a beige and off-white suit," said Arrizi, who said Kate wore "a long dress of a very light green color."

"I was able to interact with [William and Kate] in very poor English," the mayor quipped. "We talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities.... It was a simple moment, and I wasn't more impressive than that!"

Arrizi noted that "about 50 people" attended the ceremony, including Kate and James' sister, Pippa Middleton. William and Kate's children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — were also in attendance.

He explained that the wedding took place in Bormes because Alizée's family has recently acquired a property in the village and also revealed that the wedding party celebrated privately at an undisclosed nearby location after the couple exchanged vows.

"Everything was organized with the utmost discretion," said mayor Arizzi. "They arrived by plane in Hyères [Toulon] before joining Bormes. I was in on the secret, but I could not say anything. They had a security detail and we also reinforced security on our side!"

"The bride and groom were very happy," he continued. "They were able to pose and take photos on the forecourt of the town hall, and the two dogs, who are at the origin of their meeting, were there. They then went to a private domain to celebrate."

James, 34, broke the news of his long-awaited nuptials by posting that he had "married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs."

"Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️," he added.

The couple got engaged in September 2019, but their wedding plans were delayed several times. Kate's younger brother shared in May 2020 that he and Alizée had planned to get married that month but changed plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James and the French financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — celebrated one year of being engaged in September 2020 with a trip to Italy.

In August, they also took another major step in their relationship by purchasing a home together in England.

"I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James posted on Instagram shortly afterward alongside a photo of all six of his pups — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu, Mabel and Nala — in front of a fireplace.

